Prasar Bharati D2M tests draw COAI criticism over process, transparency and scope

New Delhi: The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has raised serious concerns over the way recent technical tests on Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting were carried out under the Prasar Bharati-led initiative, calling the exercise non-inclusive, incomplete and inconsistent with the consultative approach laid out by the government.

In a detailed statement, COAI said D2M broadcasting has wide-ranging implications for spectrum management, telecom networks, device ecosystems and consumer safety.

Given its potential impact, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had, during a stakeholder meeting in September 2025, directed that any technical evaluation of D2M should be comprehensive, conducted with clearly defined Terms of Reference (ToR), and involve all relevant stakeholders and technology options.

However, COAI said the telecom industry was taken by surprise when a technical test report was published without the participation of telecom service providers or key device ecosystem partners.

The association also pointed out that the ToR for the tests were not shared with stakeholders before the evaluation began, raising concerns over transparency and procedural fairness.

“Direct-to-Mobile broadcasting has far-reaching implications for spectrum, networks, devices and consumer safety,” said SP Kochhar, director-general, COAI.

He added, “Any national-level technical evaluation of such a technology must be transparent, inclusive and technology-neutral, with active participation of all affected stakeholders. Policy decisions of this magnitude must be grounded in comprehensive technical assessments to safeguard network integrity, efficient spectrum use and long-term digital growth.”

COAI further argued that the scope of the tests appeared limited. According to the association, the evaluation focused mainly on parameters such as interference and device heating, while leaving out several critical issues.

These include electromagnetic field (EMF) compliance, device certification requirements, regulatory and licensing implications, real-world usage scenarios, and the readiness of the device and chipset ecosystem to support D2M services at scale.

The association also questioned whether the test methodology adequately reflected India-specific conditions. It said the evaluation did not sufficiently account for local spectrum allocations and deployment realities, which could limit the relevance of the findings for actual telecom network operations in the country.

Another major concern highlighted by COAI was the lack of technology neutrality. The tests reportedly assessed only a single technology standard, without evaluating other globally relevant alternatives, including cellular-based broadcast technologies.

COAI warned that such a selective approach could pre-empt policy outcomes and create unintended consequences for India’s digital and telecom ecosystem.

The telecom industry body also underlined the potential impact of D2M on spectrum bands earmarked for existing and future IMT and 5G services. It stressed that coexistence challenges, interference risks and long-term spectrum planning cannot be addressed without the active involvement of telecom operators and regulators.

COAI has urged the government to re-conduct the technical evaluation of D2M broadcasting. It has called for a stakeholder-finalised ToR, a technology-neutral assessment of all relevant options, and the involvement of telecom operators, device manufacturers, chipset vendors, regulators and accredited laboratories throughout the process.

The association has also sought a structured public consultation under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), along with the development of standards and performance benchmarks through an open consultative process led by the Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC).