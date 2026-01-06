Google previews Gemini-led Google TV experience at CES 2026

New Delhi: Google has previewed new Gemini features for Google TV at CES 2026, positioning the update as a step toward making TVs “more helpful” and expanding AI-led interactions across more brands and surfaces, including projectors.

The company said Gemini on Google TV will introduce a visually rich framework that adapts responses with imagery, videos and real-time sports updates. For more complex subjects, Google is introducing “Deep dives,” which will provide narrated, interactive overviews designed to simplify topics for family viewing.

Google is also extending Gemini into personal content discovery by enabling users to search their Google Photos library for specific people or moments directly from the TV. Alongside this, it is introducing Photos Remix, which can apply artistic styles, and a feature that turns memories into cinematic, immersive slideshows.

For content creation on the big screen, Google said users will be able to use Nano Banana and Veo to reimagine personal photos or create original media on the TV itself.

Another key change is in device control. Google said Gemini will help users skip settings menus by using natural language prompts to adjust picture and sound. Users can say phrases such as “the screen is too dim” or “the dialogue is lost” to optimise settings without leaving what they are watching.

Google said the new Gemini features will arrive first on select TCL devices and then roll out to other Google TV devices over the coming months. It added that availability will vary by device, country and language, with Android TV OS 14+ required.