New Delhi: Sunkind Energy has revealed a refreshed logo and brand identity, reflecting its transition from a project-focused company to a provider of comprehensive renewable energy systems.

The update includes a redesigned logo and insignia, accompanied by a visual story illustrating the evolution of the company’s design, philosophy and approach.

“Our logo is just not a symbol. It represents the growth, responsibility and confidence we deliver to, from colour to form, is intentional, reflecting our commitment to define tomorrow responsibly,” said Hanish Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Sunkind Energy.

The redesigned logo incorporates stylised ‘Sunkind Energy’ text in shades of green, chosen to convey energy, optimism, trust and stability, alongside structure and clarity. The insignia features the company’s initials, SE, placed within a Shunya (dot), symbolising beginnings, potential and responsibility at the core of Sunkind’s work.

An upward-pointing dotted arrow rising from the Shunya reflects steady, intentional growth, from initial installations to in-house manufacturing, from sunlight to power, and from small beginnings to larger energy solutions.

This Growth Quadrant also represents the progress enabled for clients and partners in their sustainability and CSR journeys.

The announcement follows significant developments for the company, including its transition to a public entity, relocation to new headquarters, and strategic collaborations with JA Solar and Confirmware PV Solutions to expand in-house manufacturing.

The company has also extended its module mounting structure operations across western and southern India. The logo reveal and accompanying story video aim to visually capture Sunkind’s evolution, global readiness and long-term perspective.