New Delhi: Harjyot Singh has been elevated to Head, Media, Digital & Investments at PepsiCo APAC, the company confirmed in a LinkedIn post.

In his new role, Singh will oversee media, digital and investment strategies across the Asia-Pacific region. He succeeds his previous responsibilities as Sector Lead for Media, Data & Commerce Capabilities and has previously managed the Flavour CSD category for the Asia business unit, including brands such as 7Up and Mountain Dew.

Singh has also held leadership positions in media, MarTech, and data, and has experience launching functional juice products in Southeast Asia. His earlier career includes roles in brand strategy and media with Kansai Nerolac, Mahindra Group, Starcom, and Allanasons (London Dairy).

Commenting on his new role, Singh wrote on LinkedIn, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head, Media, Digital & Investments at PepsiCo!”