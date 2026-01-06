WPP rolls out Agent Hub with agentic AI Super Agents for marketers

New Delhi: WPP on Monday launched Agent Hub on WPP Open, its AI platform for marketing, positioning it as an internal app store that gives clients access to advanced agentic AI marketing expertise.

WPP said Agent Hub is designed to harness and scale the group’s “collective intelligence” by codifying decades of proprietary data, strategic capabilities and institutional best practices into AI agents. The company said the hub will make WPP's expertise “available all the time” for clients globally and its 100,000 employees.

Agent Hub has launched with a curated set of “Super Agents”, aimed at helping teams deliver more precise outcomes across briefs.

These include the Brand Analytics Agent, which WPP said provides on-demand access to around 30 years of its proprietary Brand Asset Valuator data, which it describes as the world’s largest and longest-running study of brand equity, to inform brand strategy and creative development.

The Behavioural Science Agent is designed to emulate the thinking of a behavioural scientist, applying frameworks from Ogilvy’s behavioural science practice to help teams understand human behaviour and build actionable strategies.

WPP has also introduced an Analogies Agent, positioned as a “strategic muse” that pulls inspiration and parallel situations from other industries to drive cross-sector thinking and innovation.

Another agent, Creative Brain, is pitched as an ideation sparring partner, drawing on what WPP called 150 years of creative intelligence to help teams find non-obvious connections and lateral ideas.

WPP said the launch builds on a bottom-up approach to innovation. Since WPP Open’s launch, teams across agencies have already built thousands of bespoke AI agents using no-code tools to improve productivity and creativity. The company said the Super Agents represent the best of those grassroots agents and are now being made available across the organisation.

The group said it is also putting a validation process in place for every agent in Agent Hub. WPP said this is to ensure AI-driven solutions are “robust, commercially safe” and grounded in real-world brand and business understanding. WPP said agents must meet three standards: expert approval by senior subject matter experts, data and privacy compliance with licensed and approved knowledge sources and secure client data, and quality assurance through testing for accuracy and consistent outputs.

“Agent Hub is how we deliver WPP excellence at scale for our clients. This is about human brilliance, amplified by AI, enabling us to offer clients commercial models based on business outcomes, not simply time and materials,” said Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer, WPP. “Every agent in our Hub is human-driven, encoding the decades of insight, judgement and expertise of our people to solve real client problems. We’re supercharging the very best of WPP, ensuring that every strategy is built on a foundation of our collective intelligence.”

WPP said WPP Open already has more than 75,000 users across the company and over 90% of client-facing staff. It added that the platform has been adopted by key clients, including The Coca-Cola Company and Nestle.

The company said existing WPP Open clients will automatically get immediate access to Agent Hub and its agents. It also said it is working with clients that want to co-create and train customised agents using their proprietary data and brand guidelines.

Elav Horwitz, Chief Innovation Officer, WPP, said, “Our approach to AI is an open canvas, not a black box. WPP Open’s Agent Hub is how we harness our people’s creative energy, curating the very best ideas and making them available to everyone. It’s innovation, democratised.”