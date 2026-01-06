New Delhi: Communications consultancy Kaizzen has announced the launch of a new service vertical, the Kaizzen AI Collective, expanding its existing portfolio that includes public relations, crisis communication, digital and social services, a production and creative studio, Kaizzen Insights, and Public Affairs.

The new vertical will be offered to clients across markets, drawing on Kaizzen’s operations in India, the UAE and other international geographies.

The launch comes amid growing use of artificial intelligence across the communications ecosystem, where data-led decision-making is increasingly influencing how narratives are created, distributed and measured.

“When approximately 1.8 billion people globally are using AI, with second largest numbers being from India after China, AI is no longer an option; it is a strategic imperative,” said Vineet Handa, Founder & CEO, Kaizzen. “With Kaizzen AI Collective, our intent is twofold. To help our esteemed partners make smarter, faster, more effective and measurable campaigns, as well as to prepare our people to lead in a future where technology and human judgment work in tandem.”

Kaizzen said the AI Collective brings together a range of services designed to support reputation management and brand visibility, positioning the consultancy to respond to changes in how communications strategies are planned and executed. The firm also highlighted a focus on training teams to use AI as a strategic support tool rather than a replacement for human expertise.

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Pavithran, COO, Kaizzen, said, “Kaizzen AI Collective is not about chasing trends, but about building long-term capability, credibility, and competitive advantage for the ecosystem we operate in. We are committed to creating a future where AI adoption is responsible and ethical whereas the impact and results are measurable.”