New Delhi: Bangladesh on Monday banned the broadcast of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), citing the removal of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the tournament on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In a statement, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that no “logical reason” had been provided by the BCCI while directing IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Rahman from its 2026 squad. The IPL is scheduled to begin on March 26.

The decision was announced a day after Bangladesh declined to travel to India for next month’s T20 World Cup and requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move all its league-stage matches to Sri Lanka, the co-host of the tournament.

“No logical reason for such a decision (Rahman’s release) by the BCCI is known, and such a decision has saddened, hurt, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh,” the government notification stated.

“In this situation, until further notice, it is requested by order to stop the broadcasting or telecasting of all matches and programs of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“This order is issued with the approval of the proper authority and in the public interest,” the notification added. The order was signed by assistant secretary Feroz Khan.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, while announcing the instruction to release Rahman, said the decision was taken due to “developments all around”, without offering further details.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have deteriorated in recent months following the removal of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year after anti-government protests. Hasina was later sentenced to death in absentia by a tribunal over her alleged role in a violent crackdown during the agitation, in which several students were killed.

Since her ouster, reports have emerged of violent attacks targeting members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.