New Delhi: Business Today has announced the distinguished jury for the 14th edition of its India’s Best CEOs Awards. The annual awards recognise exceptional leadership across Indian businesses and will be judged by a panel of industry leaders on January 9, 2026.

The 14th edition focuses on profitable growth, resilient execution, and capital-smart strategy, emphasising that strong financial performance enables companies to invest through cycles, attract talent, fund innovation, reward shareholders, and expand influence.

The jury is chaired by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico, noted for his leadership in building one of India’s leading FMCG firms. Other members include Kaku Nakhate, Chair, India, BofA Securities; Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC India; Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life Insurance; Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints India; Amish Mehta, MD & CEO, CRISIL; Shanti Ekambaram, Former Deputy MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank; and Sanjiv Mehta, Executive Chairman, L Catterton.

PwC India will serve as the knowledge partner, supporting the jury alongside senior editors from Business Today.

The awards evaluate CEOs on parameters such as financial performance, strategic direction, shareholder returns, M&A activity, global expansion, and turnaround achievements. The pool of eligible companies is drawn from the BT 500 list of India’s largest firms by profitability. Special awards, including Business Icon of the Year and Lifetime Achievement, will also be presented.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Mumbai on March 27, 2026, concluding the 14th edition of the awards.