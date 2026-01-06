New Delhi: Madison Media has announced the launch of MbrAIn, described as India’s strategic media planning agent for brands, alongside its proprietary Growth Planning System (GPS).

According to the company, MbrAIn is built to support marketing and agency teams in diagnosing growth, making planning decisions, and developing strategies across the 4Cs, Consumer, Content, Channel, and Commerce.

The launch forms part of Madison Media’s broader shift to what it calls Madison 3.0, moving from a campaign-led media model to an integrated, system-driven growth platform.

Madison 3.0 includes five components: the GPS Growth Planning System, MbrAIn as a strategic intelligence layer, a Content Studio blending human and AI creativity, Catalyst OS for automation and data, and a Commerce Performance Engine aimed at driving revenue outcomes.

The company noted that marketing in India is becoming increasingly complex, with fragmented attention and non-linear consumer journeys contributing to a growing gap between activity and results.

“India is a heterogeneous market and demands original thinking, customized frameworks and bespoke solutions,” said Ajit Varghese, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media, OOH & Hiveminds. “GPS and MbrAIn are our response to that reality. They give leadership teams a strategic cockpit that enables speed, clarity and accountability for decisions that directly impact the growth of our clients’ brands.”