New Delhi: At the CES 2026 event, Omnicom Media unveiled a partnership with Google to develop a new tool, the Consumer Prompt Insights Agent, which seeks to enhance how brands interpret and act on search behaviour in an AI-powered environment.

According to Digiday, the agentic solution aggregates a variety of search signals, offering brands a more nuanced view of consumer intent. The development builds on the Future of Search partnership between Omnicom Media and Google, following the launch of the next-generation search agent at CES 2025.

“It’s about getting to what people are asking, understanding their intent, and then changing content in a variety of ways to enable that, which then also feeds back to that loop of Gemini and AI overviews where they’re asking questions,” said Megan Pagliuca, Chief Product Officer, Omnicom Media Group North America.

“As we start to aggregate these data sources, which today are separate, and use the agent that we’re building to combine it, our teams will start to be able to see demand trends – pockets of new prompts and queries to… inform net new content,” added Michael Sondak, SVP of Search at Omnicom Media North America.

Jillian Davis, Director of Marketing Technology at Cox Automotive, said the agent has accelerated competitive analysis, noting, “The agent has cut our competitive analysis cycle from weeks to days. In an industry where a new model launch or competitor incentive can shift search dynamics overnight, we need real-time category intelligence, not monthly reports.

The platform gives us visibility into what automotive shoppers are actually searching for, not just our brand terms but the entire consideration set. We’re using those insights to inform everything from paid search strategy to content planning to retail partnerships.”