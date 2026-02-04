Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 4, 2026

- Feb 04, 2026 12:32 IST
Netflix defends Warner Bros deal as senators question competition and content
Senator Mike Lee said the merger could reshape competition, giving the combined company the power to disadvantage rivals and further strengthen Netflix’s dominance. Read more...
- Feb 04, 2026 12:19 IST
Spain moves to restrict social media access for under-16s
Sánchez said children are navigating online spaces without adequate safeguards, citing risks such as addiction, abuse and manipulation. Read more...
- Feb 04, 2026 12:02 IST
Mastercard CMO Raja Rajamannar joins global jury as MAD STARS 2026 opens entries
The international marketing and advertising awards programme has introduced a restructured category framework and updated evaluation standards, with entries open until June 15. Read more...
- Feb 04, 2026 11:25 IST
Aaj Tak to host pre-tournament event ‘Salaam Cricket’ ahead of T20 World Cup
The Hindi news channel will bring together former and current Indian cricketers for discussions on Team India’s form, strategy and preparedness ahead of the global tournament. Read more...
- Feb 04, 2026 11:22 IST
Curativity and gimmefy AI launch marketing tool ‘Cracker’ for Indian brands
Cracker is a marketing AI tool built with gimmefy AI for India, trained in eight Indian languages and adapted for local cultural contexts, images and video formats. Read more...
- Feb 04, 2026 11:00 IST
2026 is going to be our biggest year yet, says Monika Shergill as Netflix unveils its slate
The slate, announced at the platform’s “Next on Netflix” showcase, includes multiple new and returning series, along with around half a dozen films across drama, crime, comedy, romance, war, sports thrillers and unscripted formats. Read more...
- Feb 04, 2026 10:40 IST
Nazara Q3FY26: PAT steady at Rs 8.8 crore; AdTech EBITDA up 26% even as revenue declines
AdTech revenue at Rs 115.7 crore versus Rs 147.9 crore a year ago; consolidated revenue at Rs 406 crore due to Nodwin deconsolidation. Read more...
- Feb 04, 2026 10:31 IST
Enormous appoints Pankaj Nihalani as Head of Creative, Mumbai
Nihalani brings 16 years of experience across financial services, FMCG, infrastructure and building materials. Read more...
- Feb 04, 2026 10:02 IST
INS flags newsprint shortfall as publishers remain dependent on imports
Industry body says domestic mills meet only about 40% of India’s 1.2 million-tonne annual demand, with capacity stagnant for over two decades. Read more...
- Feb 04, 2026 09:57 IST
US Department of Justice files cross-appeal in Google search antitrust case
The DOJ's move follows Google's own appeal filed in January 2026, in which the company sought to overturn the liability ruling and requested a stay on implementing the remedies. Read more...
- Feb 04, 2026 09:36 IST
Can advertisers trust ads inside OpenAI’s ChatGPT?
As ChatGPT prepares to monetise attention through advertising, the industry questions whether conversational AI can truly be trusted. Read more...
- Feb 04, 2026 09:08 IST
Delhi court summons Congress leaders in Rajat Sharma defamation case
The FSL report, as noted in the order, stated that the videos uploaded by the accused showed “visible alteration”, with titles and captions. Read more...
- Feb 04, 2026 09:05 IST
Anupriya Acharya and Kainaz Karmakar named Cannes Lions 2026 Jury Presidents
Acharya has been named Jury President for Creative Data Lions, while Karmakar will lead the Health & Wellness Lions jury. Read more...
- Feb 04, 2026 08:58 IST
Disney names Josh D’Amaro as next CEO; Dana Walden as President and CCO
D’Amaro will assume charge on March 18, 2026, succeeding Bob Iger; appointment follows a board-led succession process initiated in 2023. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 4, 2026
