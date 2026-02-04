New Delhi: Aaj Tak will host Salaam Cricket, a pre-tournament event focused on assessing Team India’s readiness ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The programme brings together current players and former cricketers for analysis of form, team combinations and tactical approaches in the shortest format of the game.

The event will feature discussions on player performances, selection considerations and on-field decision-making in high-pressure matches. According to the channel, the initiative is part of its broader sports coverage around major international tournaments.

Rishabh Pant is set to take part in a session reflecting on his experience as a World Cup winner and the demands of leadership and performance in modern cricket. Fast bowling will be discussed by Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, who will examine pace, swing and adaptability in T20 cricket. Former players Madan Lal, Atul Wassan and Chetan Sharma will revisit India’s bowling history, offering perspectives drawn from earlier eras.

A separate session will feature Sunil Gavaskar, who will share observations on technique, temperament and changes in the game over time. World Cup winners Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Yuzvendra Chahal will also take part, speaking about the mindset required to compete at the highest level. The programme will conclude with a panel discussion on India’s prospects in the tournament.

With Salaam Cricket, Aaj Tak continues its coverage of major sporting events through panel discussions and analysis, extending its cricket programming for audiences across television and digital platforms.