New Delhi: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the team’s Principal Sponsor and Health Partner for the 2026 T20 season. The three-year partnership is the first time Sun Pharma has entered cricket sponsorship.
Under the agreement, the Sun Pharma logo will appear on RCB’s red and black playing jersey, the official green match kit, training apparel, and selected stadium branding during home matches.
Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of Sun Pharma, said, “In India, cricket is more than just a sport. It is a shared emotion that unites millions across cultures and generations. RCB and Sun Pharma are both leaders in their respective domains, and this collaboration reflects our shared values of consistency, passion and innovation. Through this partnership, we hope to strengthen our corporate brand connect with people across India by bringing them closer to the company behind the medicines they rely on every day.”
Rajesh Menon, COO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, added, “RCB is committed to building partnerships that go beyond visibility and create meaningful engagement with fans. Sun Pharma joining us as our Principal Sponsor strengthens this commitment, bringing together two brands focused on impact and innovation. We look forward to a dynamic, season-long collaboration across digital and stadium platforms.”
The association follows Sun Pharma’s recent corporate brand campaign, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to improve patient lives across India.