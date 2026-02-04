New Delhi: TV Today Network has been awarded the Gold Shield in the Service Sector (excluding Financial Services) category at the ICAI Excellence in Financial Reporting Awards 2024-25.

The Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2024-25 underwent a three-tier evaluation process, including a technical review, assessment by the Shield Panel, and final selection by an external jury comprising regulatory representatives, industry professionals, and academicians. The jury examined accounting practices, disclosure policies, and the overall presentation of financial statements.

In addition, Yatender Kumar Tyagi, Chief Financial Officer of TV Today, was conferred the CA CFO Award by ICAI in the Emerging Corporates (All Industries) category, recognising his leadership, financial insight, and commitment to corporate governance.

The awards were presented at the World Forum of Accountants on 31 January 2026 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, attended by prominent leaders from the finance and business sectors.

Speaking on the honours, Tyagi said, “These awards are a reflection of our ongoing commitment to transparency, excellence and the highest standards of financial reporting. They are a testament to the dedication, professionalism and teamwork of everyone at TV Today who ensures that we uphold the principles of corporate governance and integrity every day.”