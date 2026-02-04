New Delhi: Ananya Birla has announced the launch of Birla Studios, a new venture intended to produce high-concept, prestige-driven commercial cinema. The studio plans to focus on stories that combine broad audience appeal with artistic distinction, emphasising culturally relevant narratives and storytelling.

Rooted in Birla’s belief in cinema as a medium of expression, the studio seeks to create films that establish an immediate emotional connection while leaving a lasting impression. Its approach balances creative ambition with commercial viability, reflecting a focus on films that are both meaningful and widely engaging.

“We are all stories. Cinema is one of the most powerful mediums through which those stories are told. At its most powerful, cinema creates an immediate connection while leaving a lasting resonance. At Birla Studios, our focus is on curating a slate of films that balance cultural significance with strong entertainment value and a conscious stand to nurture new talent, while exploring genres, amplifying fresh voices and diverse perspectives. As we put this slate together, we’ve been deeply encouraged by the kindness and receptiveness of everyone across the industry. It would be a privilege to play even a small part in taking Indian cinema forward,” said Ananya Birla.

Birla Studios plans a multi-language slate spanning Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam, other regional languages, and international English-language cinema, reflecting its intention to engage audiences across borders and cultures. Further announcements on the studio’s upcoming projects are expected in the coming months.