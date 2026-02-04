New Delhi: Apollo Tyres, the Lead Sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team, has unveiled a new brand campaign titled Har Safar Mein Dum Hai, featuring cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar alongside Team India players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh in official jerseys.

The campaign is anchored by a brand film set to A R Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam, directed by Abhinay Deo. It traces the journeys of four cricketers from childhood, highlighting the role of their families in supporting their ambitions, while emphasising national pride, discipline, and resilience as core elements of their careers. The film also features Sachin Tendulkar as a figure representing the legacy and values of Indian cricket.

“This campaign reflects a core belief at Apollo Tyres that excellence is built through resilience, discipline and consistency,” said Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres. “Har Safar Mein Dum Hai is our tribute to the Indian spirit, and to the unyielding commitment it takes to be the best at what you do.”

Simran Kanwar, who wrote the script and conceptualised the film, said, “Har Safar Mein Dum Hai is not just about beginning a journey, it is about the relentless pursuit of excellence. It may be the only ad film to bring together some of the world’s finest sportsmen from a single sport into one film, set to Maa Tujhe Salaam, our cricket anthem. Together, these elements make the film truly iconic, capturing the spirit, pride and standards that define greatness at a global level.”

Devajit Saikia, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), commented, “This film authentically captures the spirit of Indian cricket. It reflects the hard work, sacrifice and endurance required to represent the country at the highest level. The BCCI is proud to partner with Apollo Tyres, a brand that understands the importance of nurturing talent and celebrating the journey from grassroots ambition to world-class mastery.”

Udyan Ghai, Group Head of Marketing, Apollo Tyres, added, “The campaign is a strong articulation of Apollo Tyres’ brand philosophy, reinforcing its positioning around performance, endurance and reliability across its product portfolio. Drawing parallels with Indian cricket’s journey from India to the world, the film reflects Apollo Tyres’ own evolution as a global brand while strengthening its emotional connection with consumers.”

Watch the campaign film: