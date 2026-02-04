New Delhi: Gnani.ai, a company focused on voice-first Agentic AI platforms, has appointed Vasuta Agarwal as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Agarwal will oversee global revenue strategy and growth, supporting the company’s expansion from India to international markets.

She will be responsible for strengthening enterprise partnerships, aligning sales, marketing, and customer success functions, and accelerating adoption across key industries.

Agarwal brings nearly two decades of experience in digital business and strategy consulting. Prior to joining Gnani.ai, she spent over 13 years at InMobi as Chief Business Officer, leading monetisation efforts across global consumer properties and growing topline revenues 2.5 times over two years.

She managed a team of more than 200 people and oversaw annual revenues exceeding $150 million across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. She also served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Asia Pacific, managing P&L, revenue, and client partnerships in India, Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, and Australia, growing the regional business to over $100 million.

Agarwal has held board positions at IndiaMART InterMESH and Kaya and previously at Nephroplus. She has been part of the governing council of IAMAI, the MMA APAC board, and the IAB Southeast Asia and India regional identity council.

She is also active in mentorship networks focusing on women in leadership. Her professional recognitions include Economic Times Women Ahead, Campaign Asia Women to Watch, Campaign Asia 40 under 40, Economic Times 40 under 40, and repeated listings among Impact’s most influential women in media and marketing.