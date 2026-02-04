2026 is going to be our biggest year yet, says Monika Shergill as Netflix unveils its slate

New Delhi: Netflix India on Tuesday unveiled its 2026 content slate, banking on a mix of marquee stars, new originals and returning franchises, as it marked 10 years in the country.

The slate, announced at the platform’s “Next on Netflix” showcase, includes multiple new and returning series, along with around half a dozen films across drama, crime, comedy, romance, war, sports thrillers and unscripted formats.

Reflecting on Netflix’s India journey, Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, said the decade-long run has reinforced the diversity of the Indian audience and storytelling.

“This journey has taught us how to listen and adapt according to the diverse Indian audience. Over the years, we have learned one truth – there is no single way to tell an Indian story. India is many Indias, shaped by language, culture, taste, and context,” Shergill said.

She added that Netflix is ramping up partnerships across studios and production houses and sees 2026 as a defining year. “2026 is going to be our biggest year yet… So when we look ahead, 2026 is not just another year for us. It’s the beginning of the next decade for us, the next chapter. It’s a big statement,” she said.

On the film front, Sunny Deol makes his streaming debut with Ikka, where he plays a lawyer locked in a battle with a nemesis played by Akshaye Khanna. The duo reunite after Border (1997). Khanna has also been in focus for his role as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Anil Kapoor will star in Hansal Mehta’s series Family Business, playing a business tycoon who faces off against a former protégé-turned-rival played by Vijay Varma.

Madhuri Dixit will be seen in Suresh Triveni’s film Maa Behen, alongside Triptii Dimri. The film also features Ravi Kishan and follows three women who become the talk of their conservative neighbourhood after a body is found in their kitchen.

Saif Ali Khan, who toplined Netflix India’s first original Sacred Games, will headline two films on the platform — Hum Hindustani and Kartavya. Hum Hindustani, also starring Pratik Gandhi, is set against the backdrop of India’s first election. Kartavya follows a cop forced to choose between fighting the system or becoming its scapegoat, with Rasika Duggal starring opposite Khan.

The film slate also includes Ghooskhor Pandat, a gritty thriller directed by Ritesh Shah, with Manoj Bajpayee playing a corrupt police officer whose plans unravel amid a larger conspiracy in Delhi.

Netflix also announced Lust Stories 3, the next instalment of its anthology franchise. The new chapter features films directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

In a series, Netflix revealed Chumbak, written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, set in a close-knit Mumbai neighbourhood and revolving around five families. The ensemble includes Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas, Delnaaz Irani, Sandeepa Dhar and others.

YouTube creator Bhuvan Bam will return with Dhindora Season 2, following the first season that streamed on YouTube.

Vineet Kumar Singh will lead Hello Bachhon, an education-themed drama inspired by the journey of Alakh Pandey and students whose lives intersect with his mission of making quality education accessible.

Netflix also announced its first Tamil and Telugu original series. R Madhavan will headline Tamil crime drama Legacy, centred on an ageing patriarch racing to secure his empire by choosing a successor before rivals tear it apart. Telugu comedy-drama Super Subbu, starring Sundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar, follows a socially awkward teacher assigned to teach sex education despite being a virgin.

Vikrant Massey will lead Musafir Cafe, based on Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel. The romance unfolds across two timelines in Mussoorie, and also features Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana.

Among the biggest series titles announced is war drama Operation Safed Sagar, set around the Kargil conflict and the covert role of the Indian Air Force’s Golden Arrows reconnaissance unit. The show features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza and Abhay Verma.

Netflix also confirmed The Great Indian Kapil Show has been renewed for season five.

In returning favourites, Netflix announced Mismatched will end with its fourth and final season, with the story moving four years ahead as Dimple (Prajakta Koli) and Rishi (Rohit Saraf) confront unresolved questions around love and compatibility. Maamla Legal Hai will return with season two, while Kohrra is also set to come back with a new season.