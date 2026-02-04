New Delhi: Emami stepped up advertising investments in Q3 FY26, raising ad and sales promotion spends by 22% on-quarter to Rs 191.11 crore, from Rs 156.39 crore in Q2 FY26, and by 9% compared with Rs 175.73 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The sharper brand push during the peak winter season coincided with the FMCG major posting double-digit growth in both revenue and profit for the quarter.

Emami posted double-digit growth in revenue and profit in Q3 FY2026, aided by a favourable winter season, resilient rural demand and a sequential recovery after GST 2.0-related disruptions early in the quarter, the company said in a statement.

On a consolidated basis, Emami said revenue from operations rose 10% year-on-year to Rs 1,152 crore, while consolidated net sales grew 11% to Rs 1,147 crore. The company’s domestic business grew 11%, driven by 9% volume growth, while international business grew 9%.

Gross margins improved to 70.6%, up 30 bps, while EBITDA grew 13% to Rs 384 crore. EBITDA margin expanded 110 bps to 33.4%, the company said. Profit before tax (before exceptional items) rose 18% to Rs 355 crore, and profit after tax increased 15% to Rs 319 crore for the quarter.

The board also declared a second interim dividend of 600%, amounting to Rs 6 per share for FY26. With this, the total dividend declared for the nine months ended FY26 stands at Rs 10 per share, the company said.

Harsha V Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emami Limited, said sales growth was supported by volume expansion and the company’s focus on innovation and premiumisation.

“Q3FY26 delivered strong, broad-based performance, with sales growth of 11% driven by healthy volume expansion of 9%… EBITDA grew by 13%, with margins expanding 110 basis points to 33.4%,” Agarwal said.

Mohan Goenka, Vice-Chairman and Whole-Time Director, said the quarter saw broad-based growth across distribution channels and pointed to quick commerce momentum within e-commerce. “Quick commerce continued to scale rapidly, doubling sales and now contributing 20% of our e-commerce business,” Goenka said.

Emami said its omnichannel strategy delivered healthy growth across general trade, modern trade and e-commerce, with organised channels contributing about 32% of year-to-date revenues, up 280 bps over the previous year.

The company also flagged product launches during the quarter across portfolios, including Kesh King Gold Advanced Hair Growth Serum, BoroPlus Deeply Moisturising Lip Balm, additions under Zanducare, such as apple cider vinegar effervescent tablets and gut/constipation relief tablets, and new variants across BoroPlus lotions and BoroPlus Soft. It said

The Man Company expanded its premium male grooming range, while Brillare’s Rosemary Oil Shots saw strong traction.