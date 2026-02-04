New Delhi: Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has been appointed to handle the direct-to-consumer (D2C) media operations for AGEasy, a phygital business under Antara Senior Care. The collaboration is intended to strengthen AGEasy’s digital presence and engagement with seniors and their families.
Sociowash will lead strategy and execution across AGEasy’s digital platforms, managing media campaigns and promotional activities while leveraging its experience in data-driven, human-centred digital marketing.
Shlok Hari, Business Head (Media) at Sociowash, said, “Collaborating with AGEasy gives us the opportunity to help build-up a purpose-driven brand that improves lives. Our focus will be on building a strong digital narrative that resonates with seniors and their families, while creating meaningful engagement around health, care, wellness and independence.”
Mukesh Ghuraiya, Chief Marketing Officer at Antara Senior Care, added, “At AGEasy, our vision is to empower seniors with everyday products and solutions that help them live more independent, fuller and healthier lives. We believe in helping seniors remain in charge. Sociowash’s integrated digital expertise and creative storytelling approach align perfectly with our mission to make everyday wellness solution accessible and trusted.”