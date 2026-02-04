New Delhi: MAD STARS has opened its call for entries for the 2026 edition of its global marketing and advertising awards. Now in its 19th year, the programme invites submissions from across markets, reflecting how creative ideas are developed, executed and assessed within contemporary advertising and marketing environments.

Entries for MAD STARS 2026 are open worldwide until June 15 and can be submitted through the official MAD STARS website.

The Executive Jury includes senior industry leaders with global experience in marketing and creative leadership. The first set of announced members includes Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Founding President of Mastercard; Aurora Straton, Creative Lead at Google; and Tara McKenty, Chief Creative Officer of AKQA.

For the 2026 edition, the awards have introduced a revised category structure aligned with how creative work is increasingly evaluated in practice. Rather than being organised only by format or medium, categories are structured around two broad dimensions: problem-solving effectiveness and positive societal impact.

The SOLUTION Group brings together categories previously classified under Strategy and Entertainment, focusing on how ideas are translated into execution to address business and communication challenges.

The POSITIVE IMPACT Group centres on creative work associated with longer-term societal value, with entries assessed on public relevance, responsibility and sustainability. This group includes SDGs Stars, Diverse Insights Stars, Place Brand Stars and the newly introduced Health Stars.

MAD STARS has also updated its approach to AI-enabled work with the addition of a new Use of AI sub-category within the Craft section. Under the revised standards, AI is recognised as a tool in creative production while maintaining distinctions between concept development, execution and authorship.

All entries are required to disclose the use of AI technologies during production, including details on scope and methodology where relevant. The organisation may request additional materials as part of its verification process.

Health Stars has been introduced to reflect the growing significance of communication in the health and wellness sector. Work submitted under this category is assessed on expertise, ethical considerations and execution standards.

Judging for MAD STARS 2026 will be conducted by a global jury of more than 350 professionals from marketing, advertising, digital, media and public relations. Submissions will undergo an initial round of judging, followed by three final rounds. Two of the final rounds will take place in person in Busan, with 40 on-site jurors participating.

Professional entries are subject to tiered fees based on submission timelines, while the General Public division remains free to enter. Key deadlines include an early bird deadline on May 8, a regular deadline on May 29 and a final deadline on June 15. Finalists will be announced in July.

Awards will be presented across Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze categories. The Grand Prix of the Year will be selected from the Grand Prix winners across the SOLUTION Group and POSITIVE IMPACT Group.

MAD STARS 2026 is scheduled to take place from August 26 to 28 in Busan, South Korea, bringing together creative work and industry participants from multiple markets.