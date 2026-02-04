New Delhi: Bloomingdale Public Relations has appointed Ekta Sibal as Communications Lead for Southern India.

In her new role, Ekta will focus on regional growth, building client relationships, and establishing strategic networks with media, brands, founders, and business leaders in the southern market. She will report to Vikram Kharvi, CEO of Bloomingdale PR.

The appointment reflects growing interest in region-specific communications strategies within South India’s consumer and startup ecosystem.

Ekta brings over a decade of experience in brand communications across sectors including Technology, D2C, FMCG, Fintech, and Lifestyle. She has previously led communications for startups and Fortune 500 companies, including Walmart, Huawei, TikTok, Flipkart, and newer ventures like Kapiva, The Whole Truth Foods, Josh Talks, and Super Tails.

Her expertise spans brand storytelling, integrated marketing, crisis communications, and managing cross-functional teams in both agency and consulting environments.

Her skills include collaborating with founders and business leaders to develop brand narratives, enhance media presence, and establish long-term reputation frameworks.

Vikram Kharvi, CEO of Bloomingdale Public Relations, said, "The South is experiencing a remarkable surge in entrepreneurial energy, and brands need communications partners who truly understand the nuances of building in this market. Ekta brings deep sector expertise, strong founder relationships, and a brand-first mindset that aligns perfectly with where we see PR heading. We’re thrilled to have her lead our expansion at such a pivotal moment for the region."

Commenting on her appointment, Sibal said, "There's nothing quite like partnering with new businesses and watching the ecosystem transform around them. The pace of change is exhilarating, and PR has had to evolve just as quickly. Bloomingdale PR gets this instinctively, they’re already at the forefront of founder-led, brand-centric communications, which is exactly how I’ve always approached the work. Together, I’m excited to shape the next decade of storytelling in one of India’s most dynamic markets."