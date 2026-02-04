New Delhi: Spain has announced plans to ban children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms, as part of a wider push to strengthen online safety. The proposal, which still requires parliamentary approval, was outlined by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, as per the news reports.

Sánchez said children are currently exposed to an online environment that lacks adequate safeguards, warning of risks linked to addiction, abuse, exploitation and manipulation. He said the government intends to place clearer responsibility on digital platforms for the content they host and amplify.

Under the proposed changes, social media companies would be required to introduce effective age-verification systems, moving beyond simple self-declaration checks.

Company executives could also be held accountable for illegal or harmful content, while the deliberate use of algorithms to promote unlawful material would be criminalised.

The plans also include the creation of a new monitoring framework to examine how digital platforms contribute to online harm and social division, although details have not yet been provided.

Spain’s proposal follows similar steps taken elsewhere. Australia introduced a nationwide ban on social media use for under-16s last year, while France, Denmark and Austria have signalled they are considering comparable restrictions. The UK government has also launched a consultation on whether to introduce an age-based ban.

Sánchez said he hoped the legislation could be passed next week, though his minority coalition government may face challenges securing parliamentary support. While Spain’s main opposition party has expressed backing for tighter controls, the far-right Vox party has opposed the move.