New Delhi: Enormous has appointed Pankaj Nihalani as Head of Creative, Mumbai, marking a senior leadership addition as the agency strengthens its creative operations. The move comes at a time when agencies are reassessing scale, structure and creative depth in response to evolving client expectations.

Nihalani joins Enormous from Ogilvy, where he most recently served as Executive Creative Director. He brings over 16 years of experience across a range of categories, with work spanning financial services, FMCG, infrastructure and building materials. His client portfolio includes Axis Bank, Rin, Adani, Perfetti, Pidilite, FOGG and Ambuja Cement.

Across his career, Nihalani’s work has received recognition at both Indian and international award platforms, alongside effectiveness-led honours. His background reflects a mix of large-scale brand building and strategic problem-solving for complex businesses.

Speaking on his move, Pankaj Nihalani said, “Enormous represents the kind of advertising I’ve always believed in, bold, honest, and deeply committed to the craft. I’ve known Ashish for years and have always admired the energy and ambition he brings to building something meaningful. With the momentum Enormous has today, this felt like the right place to do the most impactful work of my career.”