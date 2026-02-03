Disney names Josh D’Amaro as next CEO; Dana Walden as President and CCO

New Delhi: The Walt Disney Company has named Josh D’Amaro as its next Chief Executive Officer. D’Amaro, currently Chairman of Disney Experiences, will take over on March 18, 2026, succeeding Bob Iger.

Disney also announced that Dana Walden will become President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company. Walden will lead the company’s creative direction across its businesses and will work closely with D’Amaro as he assumes the top role.

The appointments were cleared by the company’s board as part of Disney’s succession plan, which began with the formation of a CEO succession planning committee in 2023. The process was later led by James Gorman, who was appointed to chair the committee in 2024.

D’Amaro, 52, has led Disney Experiences since 2020, overseeing theme parks, resorts and cruise operations, along with Walt Disney Imagineering. He has also been driving Disney’s long-term investments in its experiences business and the company’s licensing push, including partnerships in gaming.

A Disney veteran since 1998, D’Amaro has previously served in senior leadership roles across multiple businesses, including Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. He has been associated with several large-scale destination and theme park expansions during his tenure.

Iger, who returned to the CEO role in 2022, will work with the leadership team during the transition as Disney prepares for the change in March.