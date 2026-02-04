New Delhi: The India Today Group is the exclusive India media partner for the World Governments Summit 2026, held from February 3–5 in Dubai.

The Summit brings together global leaders to discuss five priority themes shaping the future of governance: leadership and purpose, people-centric and resilient societies, inclusive and sustainable growth, reimagined cities, and future-facing frontiers, including AI, space, and innovation.

Senior journalists from the India Today Group, including Siddharth Zarabi, Anjana Om Kashyap, Marya Shakil, and Geeta Mohan, will moderate sessions and contribute to discussions on sustainability, economic transformation, and digital innovation. The Group will also conduct exclusive interviews with global leaders and decision-makers to provide insights across television, digital, and print platforms.

The Summit will feature discussions on key global challenges, such as the choice between building systems versus buying products, the emergence of carbon costs as a trade barrier, lessons from emerging-market founders, and the shift from infrastructure-led digital models to experience-driven ecosystems.

With its presence in Dubai, the India Today Group continues to provide in-depth journalism and international coverage, highlighting India’s participation in global policy discussions and future-focused governance debates.