New Delhi: Curativity has announced the launch of Cracker, a marketing AI tool developed to support brands in managing a rapidly changing content and consumer environment.

The tool is built on gimmefy, a global marketing AI platform, and has been adapted for the Indian market through training in eight Indian languages, along with local cultural inputs and India-specific image and video outputs.

“From day one, our vision at Curativity is to build a connected ecosystem of human talent and a suite of curated tools to power marketing with the best resources across skills, channels, formats and tech,” said Virat Tandon, Co-founder, Curativity.

“We want to create an ecosystem of tools that support brand strategy and creativity in a way that feels intuitive and human. Cracker is one important part of that vision, helping brands unlock sharper ideas without losing their creative soul.”

According to the company, Cracker supports marketing and creative teams in tasks such as writing strategy documents, researching marketing challenges, developing briefs, building campaign ideas, shaping social media strategies and creating brand assets. The tool is designed to be used alongside strategists, writers and designers, rather than as a replacement for creative roles.

Cracker runs on gimmefy’s proprietary system, which combines 10 large language models trained across more than 200 marketing-related tasks. The AI agents are positioned as subject matter specialists that guide users towards outputs aligned with industry standards and brand requirements.

“Today’s marketer is a creative person first and Cracker was built to energise this creative process,” said Amer Jaleel, Co-founder of Curativity.

“Marketers have imagination but limited time and resources. Cracker is designed to accelerate and aid the ‘Ideation process’, helping teams explore more routes, sharpen their thinking, and generate campaign-ready outputs that are culturally aware and strategically grounded. It’s like replacing your traditional agency partner with Cracker in the room. A ping-ponging blitzkrieg of ideas that’s productive and satisfying before handing over for final creative output!”

Curativity said its broader roadmap focuses on responsible use of artificial intelligence, with an emphasis on supporting creative talent, maintaining brand integrity and respecting the craft of marketing, while improving speed and decision-making.

“AI is at its best when it amplifies the strengths of marketers, not when it pretends to replace them,” said Shalu Wasu, Founder of gimmefy. “What excites us about partnering with Curativity is their clear understanding that AI should enable better thinking, not shortcut it. Cracker reflects that philosophy by using AI to support smarter, more intentional creative decisions.”

The company said it plans to continue developing additional marketing tools as part of its wider ecosystem, with Cracker positioned as one of the foundational platforms bringing together creativity, strategy and technology for brands and agencies operating in India.