New Delhi: Pinterest has named Damian Kim as Vice President of APAC Enterprise Sales, reinforcing its leadership team in the Asia Pacific region. Kim will join the company at the end of February 2026 and will report to Cecile van Steenberge, VP, International Enterprise Sales.

The appointment comes as Pinterest continues to expand internationally, with more than 80% of its users outside North America. The platform has reported growth in both user engagement and revenue in regions outside North America, with monthly active users up 16% and revenue rising 66% in these markets.

In his new role, Kim will oversee Pinterest’s APAC Enterprise organisation, strengthening regional leadership and expanding strategic relationships with advertisers and commerce partners, including Kao and Panasonic in Japan, and Kia and Flight Centre in Australia.

“APAC is a critical region for Pinterest’s continued international growth, with diverse user communities and a sophisticated advertiser ecosystem,” said Cecile van Steenberge.

“Pinterest’s strengths in visual discovery and shopping align closely with how consumers across APAC plan, explore, and buy. Damian brings deep leadership experience and a strong track record of building high-performing teams, and I’m excited to partner with him as we continue expanding our impact for users, businesses, and brands across the region.”

Kim brings two decades of experience in digital, media, and technology sales. He most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Product, APAC at Meta, and has held leadership roles across Meta in Singapore and Southeast Asia, as well as leading the Surface business and key OEM partnerships for Microsoft in Asia Pacific.

“APAC is one of the most exciting and diverse regions in the world, where culture, creativity, and commerce move incredibly fast,” said Kim.

“I’m thrilled to join Pinterest at a pivotal moment in its international growth journey. Pinterest is building a uniquely positive platform that brings inspiration and action together, and I’m excited to work with teams across APAC to leverage Pinterest to deliver advertising strategies.”