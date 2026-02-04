New Delhi: Dainik Bhaskar Group, through its corporate social responsibility programme Vastradaan ’26, has distributed over 8.5 lakh winter garments to underprivileged communities across multiple Indian cities.

The initiative encouraged citizens to donate usable winter clothing and was executed in collaboration with housing societies and educational institutions. A total of 1,217 donation drop points were established to make participation more convenient and accessible.

To increase awareness, the campaign was supported by a digital appeal, with the campaign video recording 29.5 million views and circulating widely across community and parent networks on WhatsApp.

All donated garments underwent a structured quality process, including screening, professional cleaning, ironing, and packaging, to ensure dignity and usability for the beneficiaries. The initiative represented a fourfold increase in scale compared to the previous year, when around 2 lakh garments were distributed.

Commenting on the initiative, Pawan Pandey, Vice President, Brand & Product Marketing, Dainik Bhaskar Group, said, “By integrating donation points within schools and housing societies, we streamlined the donation process and encouraged wider participation. This community-centric approach has enabled Vastradaan to scale significantly and deliver greater social impact.”