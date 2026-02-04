US Department of Justice files cross-appeal in Google search antitrust case

New Delhi: The US Department of Justice (DOJ) and a coalition of states have filed a cross-appeal challenging portions of the remedies imposed on Alphabet Inc.'s Google for illegally maintaining a monopoly in online search, according to news reports.

The notice, filed Tuesday in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, targets the September 2025 remedies decision by US District Judge Amit Mehta.

The DOJ's move follows Google's own appeal filed in January 2026, in which the company sought to overturn the liability ruling and requested a stay on implementing the remedies.

The case stems from a 2020 lawsuit accusing Google of violating Section 2 of the Sherman Act through exclusive distribution agreements, including lucrative deals with Apple and Android device makers, that stifled competition in general search services and text advertising. In August 2024, Judge Mehta ruled decisively that Google had acted illegally to preserve its dominance.

After months of remedies hearings, Judge Mehta issued his final order in September 2025, requiring Google to share certain raw search interaction data with competitors to aid their AI and ranking development, and prohibiting exclusive syndication or distribution contracts that lock partners into Google Search or related AI products.

However, the judge rejected the government's push for structural changes, such as forcing Google to divest its Chrome browser or Android operating system, and did not bar the company from paying for default search placements or premium positioning.

The DOJ's cross-appeal signals dissatisfaction with what it views as insufficient measures to restore competition. "Today, the DOJ Antitrust Division filed notice that it will cross-appeal from the remedies decisions in its case against Google’s unlawful monopolisation of internet search and search advertising," the division announced on X.

The filing suggests the government will argue for stronger interventions to dismantle Google's entrenched advantages. Google has maintained that its success stems from superior product quality rather than anticompetitive conduct and has criticised the remedies as overly burdensome.

The company is appealing both the 2024 liability finding and the 2025 remedies order.

The dual appeals could prolong the case for years, delaying any mandated changes while the DC Circuit reviews the record.

The outcome may influence ongoing antitrust scrutiny of Big Tech, including separate cases targeting Google's ad technology business and similar suits against other major platforms.