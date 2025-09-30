Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 30, 2025

- Sep 30, 2025 17:02 IST
OpenAI introduces parental controls for ChatGPT following California teen suicide
ChatGPT’s parental controls will give families improved tools to monitor and manage teens’ interactions on the platform. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 16:52 IST
Sobhita Dhulipala to front Charlotte Tilbury’s new foundation launch in India
Dhulipala will lead the launch of the brand’s new Airbrush Flawless Foundation in the market. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 16:51 IST
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: JioStar onboards Google, Rexona, SBI, IGI as sponsors
The tournament opens on September 30, with India vs Sri Lanka. Matches will air on the Star Sports network, with digital streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 16:34 IST
Jasprit Bumrah becomes JadeBlue’s brand ambassador
Brand tie-up stems from shared city and initials; a “JB x JB” collection follows. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 16:07 IST
OpenAI's first-half revenue hits $4.3 bn
OpenAI continues to invest heavily in research and development, spending $6.7 billion in the first six months alone on AI advancements and operating costs for tools like ChatGPT. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 15:51 IST
PerformAce expands into Southeast Asia, appoints Vishal Raj as Business Head
Singapore will serve as the regional headquarters, with teams and partnerships planned in Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 15:49 IST
Ashish Lingamneni joins Verlinvest as Operating Partner
Lingamneni will be taking over from current Operating Partner Nishad Kenkre, who will be moving on to take up a full-time role as Chief Business Officer at Heads Up for Tails. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 15:46 IST
Ad and sponsorship rates climb 15% for Durga Puja 2025 in West Bengal
Corporate sponsorships have returned, malls reported healthy footfalls, and spending on consumer goods has risen throughout the week. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 15:41 IST
Bayer taps IPG as global agency partner for Consumer Health division
The partnership consolidates marketing efforts for brands like Aspirin, Claritin, Bepanthen, and Canesten. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 15:40 IST
AdGlobal360 launches martech consulting practice ‘dXfactor’
Managing Partner Varun Seth will lead a new consulting practice that unites AI, data, media and design to drive measurable business growth. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 15:22 IST
Pizza Hut rolls out new brand look in India, introduces “Feed Good Times” tagline
To support the launch, Pizza Hut has released “Flip To The Cheese,” a campaign by Havas Creative India. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 15:21 IST
Eloelo Group appoints Vinay Juluri as CFO
Juluri has served as CFO and founding member at Mensa Brands, and previously headed business planning for Myntra’s House of Brands. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 14:50 IST
Marketers slam Prime Video ad experience over frequency and placement
Marketers say OTT platforms must protect experience while monetising; brands asked to build CTV-first edits and plan cross-platform frequency. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 12:47 IST
GST reforms and festive quarter will lift TV ad revenues: IBDF President Kevin Vaz
With 97% of original content on TV, the medium continues to beat user-generated content in reach and viewing time, said Vaz. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 12:39 IST
IBDF re-elects JioStar's Entertainment CEO Kevin Vaz as President for 2025-26
Currently CEO, Entertainment at JioStar, Vaz takes on the new role following a board decision, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in the media and entertainment sector. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 10:54 IST
Ideabaaz debuts at NSE as a startup marketplace and a reality show
Set to premiere on Oct 25 on Zee TV and Zee5, the reality show aims to offer tier 2 and 3 startups access to capital, mentorship, and services. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 10:39 IST
GST makes smart TVs cheaper, but FAST channels get away smarter
While traditional broadcasters continue to operate under the strict oversight of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, FAST channels remain largely outside its purview. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 10:00 IST
Google debuts new gradient “G” logo to reflect AI-driven identity across products
The updated four-colour gradient icon, first seen in Search and Gemini, now expands across Gmail, Drive, Meet and other apps as Google rebrands for the AI era. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 09:54 IST
The Trade Desk launches “Audience Unlimited” to overhaul digital ad data marketplace
AI-powered Audience Unlimited promises cheaper, clearer third-party data; free in Performance Mode, 3.3% or 4.4% in Control Mode. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 09:50 IST
In 6 days of festive sales, e-commerce up 21%; quick commerce up 85%
Tier II and III cities accounted for about 58% of total festive transactions in the first week. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 09:19 IST
Forevermark launches in India with new identity, Delhi store and multi-channel push
Drawing on 135 years of De Beers heritage, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery enters India with a refreshed identity, flagship store, e-commerce launch, and influencer-led campaign. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 09:09 IST
Horizon Media Holdings and Havas form Horizon Global, a $20-bn JV agency network
Horizon Global to focus on US-centric global clients; Horizon Media and Havas Media Network to continue independent operations elsewhere. Read more...
- Sep 30, 2025 09:03 IST
Tulips Adult Diaper Pants ropes in Boman Irani as brand ambassador
The brand has onboarded Irani as the face of its ‘Life par full control’ campaign, to build awareness and help break the stigma around the adoption of adult diapers in India. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 30, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update