Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 30, 2025

BestMediaInfo Bureau
  • Sep 30, 2025 17:02 IST

    OpenAI introduces parental controls for ChatGPT following California teen suicide

    ChatGPT’s parental controls will give families improved tools to monitor and manage teens’ interactions on the platform. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 16:52 IST

    Sobhita Dhulipala to front Charlotte Tilbury’s new foundation launch in India

    Dhulipala will lead the launch of the brand’s new Airbrush Flawless Foundation in the market. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 16:51 IST

    ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: JioStar onboards Google, Rexona, SBI, IGI as sponsors

    The tournament opens on September 30, with India vs Sri Lanka. Matches will air on the Star Sports network, with digital streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 16:34 IST

    Jasprit Bumrah becomes JadeBlue’s brand ambassador

    Brand tie-up stems from shared city and initials; a “JB x JB” collection follows. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 16:07 IST

    OpenAI's first-half revenue hits $4.3 bn

    OpenAI continues to invest heavily in research and development, spending $6.7 billion in the first six months alone on AI advancements and operating costs for tools like ChatGPT. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 15:51 IST

    PerformAce expands into Southeast Asia, appoints Vishal Raj as Business Head

    Singapore will serve as the regional headquarters, with teams and partnerships planned in Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 15:49 IST

    Ashish Lingamneni joins Verlinvest as Operating Partner

     

    Ashish Lingamneni

     

    Lingamneni will be taking over from current Operating Partner Nishad Kenkre, who will be moving on to take up a full-time role as Chief Business Officer at Heads Up for Tails. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 15:46 IST

    Ad and sponsorship rates climb 15% for Durga Puja 2025 in West Bengal

    Corporate sponsorships have returned, malls reported healthy footfalls, and spending on consumer goods has risen throughout the week. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 15:41 IST

    Bayer taps IPG as global agency partner for Consumer Health division

    The partnership consolidates marketing efforts for brands like Aspirin, Claritin, Bepanthen, and Canesten. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 15:40 IST

    AdGlobal360 launches martech consulting practice ‘dXfactor’

    Managing Partner Varun Seth will lead a new consulting practice that unites AI, data, media and design to drive measurable business growth. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 15:22 IST

    Pizza Hut rolls out new brand look in India, introduces “Feed Good Times” tagline

    To support the launch, Pizza Hut has released “Flip To The Cheese,” a campaign by Havas Creative India. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 15:21 IST

    Eloelo Group appoints Vinay Juluri as CFO

    Juluri has served as CFO and founding member at Mensa Brands, and previously headed business planning for Myntra’s House of Brands. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 14:50 IST

    Marketers slam Prime Video ad experience over frequency and placement

    Marketers say OTT platforms must protect experience while monetising; brands asked to build CTV-first edits and plan cross-platform frequency. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 12:47 IST

    GST reforms and festive quarter will lift TV ad revenues: IBDF President Kevin Vaz

     

    Kevin Vaz addresses the Annual General Meeting of the IBDF on Monday, Sept 29, 2025.

     

    With 97% of original content on TV, the medium continues to beat user-generated content in reach and viewing time, said Vaz. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 12:39 IST

    IBDF re-elects JioStar's Entertainment CEO Kevin Vaz as President for 2025-26

    Currently CEO, Entertainment at JioStar, Vaz takes on the new role following a board decision, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in the media and entertainment sector. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 10:54 IST

    Ideabaaz debuts at NSE as a startup marketplace and a reality show

    Set to premiere on Oct 25 on Zee TV and Zee5, the reality show aims to offer tier 2 and 3 startups access to capital, mentorship, and services. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 10:39 IST

    GST makes smart TVs cheaper, but FAST channels get away smarter

     

    While traditional broadcasters continue to operate under the strict oversight of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, FAST channels remain largely outside its purview. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 10:00 IST

    Google debuts new gradient “G” logo to reflect AI-driven identity across products

    The updated four-colour gradient icon, first seen in Search and Gemini, now expands across Gmail, Drive, Meet and other apps as Google rebrands for the AI era. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 09:54 IST

    The Trade Desk launches “Audience Unlimited” to overhaul digital ad data marketplace

    AI-powered Audience Unlimited promises cheaper, clearer third-party data; free in Performance Mode, 3.3% or 4.4% in Control Mode. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 09:50 IST

    In 6 days of festive sales, e-commerce up 21%; quick commerce up 85%

    Tier II and III cities accounted for about 58% of total festive transactions in the first week. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 09:19 IST

    Forevermark launches in India with new identity, Delhi store and multi-channel push

    Drawing on 135 years of De Beers heritage, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery enters India with a refreshed identity, flagship store, e-commerce launch, and influencer-led campaign. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 09:09 IST

    Horizon Media Holdings and Havas form Horizon Global, a $20-bn JV agency network

     

    Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and founder of Horizon Media Holdings (left), and Yannick Bolloré, CEO and Chairman of Havas

     

    Horizon Global to focus on US-centric global clients; Horizon Media and Havas Media Network to continue independent operations elsewhere. Read more...



  • Sep 30, 2025 09:03 IST

    Tulips Adult Diaper Pants ropes in Boman Irani as brand ambassador

    The brand has onboarded Irani as the face of its ‘Life par full control’ campaign, to build awareness and help break the stigma around the adoption of adult diapers in India. Read more...



