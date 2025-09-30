Eloelo Group appoints Vinay Juluri as CFO

New Delhi: Eloelo Group, the consumer internet platform in India, which operates Story TV, Eloelo and Connecto, has appointed the former CFO of Mensa brands, Vinay Juluri, as its CFO.

Juluri has served as CFO and founding member at Mensa Brands, and previously headed business planning for Myntra’s House of Brands.

With a career spanning over 17 years, Juluri brings with him experience not only across the domains of mergers & acquisitions, investor relations, corporate finance, FP&A, taxation, accounts and finance but also in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and more.

Saurabh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Eloelo group, said, “Over the last 5 years, Eloelo group has scaled considerably to build out Bharat’s entertainment ecosystem across streaming, micro dramas, AI-powered companions and more. All of this is credit to our leaders & team, where our execution becomes our true moat. Very excited to welcome Vinay to this journey. Having known him from his Myntra days, I am very confident of the value he adds to our company as we balance hyper growth with profitability and sustainable unit economics.“

Juluri said, “Excited to join the Eloelo group as we look to further scale up and build across many more verticals. This is an exciting time to be in the consumer internet and building platforms for Bharat. With our products like Eloelo, Connecto & Story TV, we are just beginning to scratch the surface of all possibilities as we look to scale up further with robust processes while still maintaining the Day 0 mindset.”