Tulips Adult Diaper Pants ropes in Boman Irani as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Tulips, the personal hygiene brand, announced its entry into the adult hygiene category with the launch of TULIPS Adult Diaper Pants.

The brand has onboarded Bollywood actor Boman Irani as the face of its ‘Life par full control’ campaign, to build awareness and help break the stigma around the adoption of adult diapers in India.

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Jain, Director, TULIPS, said, "Due to lifestyle-related issues, more and more senior citizens today experience weaker bladder control leading to urinary incontinence. Health conditions such as diabetes, prostate issues in men, frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs), and menopause in women often aggravate this condition. During our development phase surveys, many elders expressed viewing adult diapers as a ‘symbolic dependence’ and were hesitant to even discuss the topic, which explains the mere 2% market penetration in India.

We felt it was vital to start a national conversation around this subject and address it with the sensitivity it deserves. This conversation needed a strong and respected voice, and Mr Boman Irani was our unanimous choice to lead it. Today, we are also releasing a sensitive short film featuring Mr Irani, encouraging seniors to view adult diapers as a solution to regain their life outdoors and continue doing what they love, rather than letting a weaker bladder control curb their desires. At TULIPS, we believe this shift in perception will lead to greater acceptance and empower seniors to live their lives to the fullest.”

Irani added, "I am extremely happy to partner with TULIPS in starting a conversation that matters. Age should not mean limitation. TULIPS Adult Diaper Pants are here to ensure all seniors affected by urinary incontinence can lead their lives with comfort, independence, and self-respect."