IBDF re-elects JioStar's Entertainment CEO Kevin Vaz as President for 2025-26

New Delhi: Kevin Vaz (JioStar) has been re-elected President of the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) following the Annual General Meeting held in New Delhi on September 29, 2025.

The Board also re-elected Rajat Sharma (India TV), Gaurav Banerjee (Culver Max) and R. Mahesh Kumar (Sun Network) as Vice-Presidents, and confirmed I. Venkat (Eenadu TV) as Treasurer for the new term.

At the AGM, Gaurav Banerjee and R. Mahesh Kumar were re-elected to the IBDF Board, while Anil Kumar Singhvi (Zee Media) joined as a newly elected member.

The Board additionally included Aroon Purie (TV Today Network), Gaurav Dwivedi (Prasar Bharati), Jayant Mathew (MMTV) and Punit Goenka (Zee Entertainment).

It has also co-opted Sumanta Bose (JioStar), John Brittas (Kairali TV) and Nachiket Pantvaidya (Culver Max) as members.

IBDF announced that Avinash Pandey will assume the role of Secretary General from October 1, 2025, succeeding Siddharth Jain, whose tenure ends on September 30, 2025.

Commenting on his appointment, Pandey said, “I am honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal time for the industry. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and members to champion the interests of the broadcasting and digital sector. My focus will be on enhancing constructive dialogue with the government, navigating the evolving regulatory landscape, and strengthening the Foundation’s role as a unified voice for growth.”

The proceedings were attended by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), and Prabhat, Additional Secretary, MIB, as special guests at an IBDF-hosted luncheon, enabling industry–government dialogue on sector priorities.