ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: JioStar onboards Google, Rexona, SBI, IGI as sponsors

New Delhi: JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming partner of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 (September 30–November 2), has named a slate of sponsors spanning technology, FMCG, banking and luxury.
The sponsors include Google Gemini, Google Pay, Google Android, Google Pixel (W/O 10), Hindustan Unilever’s Rexona, State Bank of India and the International Gemological Institute (IGI), with additional categories expected.
JioStar framed the mix as a marker of rising advertiser interest in women’s sport. “We are thrilled to welcome this incredible mix of sponsors for JioStar’s coverage of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025,” said Anup Govindan, Chief Revenue Officer – Sports, JioStar. “Each sponsor brings unique strengths and a shared vision to elevate women’s cricket on a global stage. With marquee brands from technology, lifestyle, and consumer industries on board, this edition of the World Cup will not only inspire millions of fans but also create impactful opportunities for brands to connect with high-intent audiences across platforms.”
Sponsor IGI linked its involvement to its core consumer base. “IGI proudly supports the Women’s World Cup: a celebration of grit, brilliance, and authenticity,” said Tehmasp Printer, Global CEO, International Gemological Institute (IGI). “As a global authority in grading diamonds, colored gemstones, and fine jewelry, IGI empowers consumers, especially women to make confident, informed choices… With women as our core audience, we want them to enjoy the experience of buying diamonds and fine jewelry without worrying about authenticity simply by asking for the IGI certification report.”
The tournament opens on September 30, with India vs Sri Lanka. Matches will air on the Star Sports network, with digital streaming exclusively on JioHotstar.