OpenAI's first-half revenue hits $4.3 bn

New Delhi: OpenAI, the artificial intelligence powerhouse behind ChatGPT, reported approximately $4.3 billion in revenue for the first half of 2025, marking a 16% increase over its entire revenue for 2024.

The figures, first reported by The Information, highlight OpenAI's trajectory toward a projected full-year revenue of $13 billion in 2025, more than tripling last year's estimated $4 billion.

This ambitious target aligns with earlier statements from OpenAI's CFO, who in September noted the company's expectation to triple revenue on a large base.

Despite the revenue gains, OpenAI continues to invest heavily in research and development, spending $6.7 billion in the first six months alone on AI advancements and operating costs for tools like ChatGPT. This aggressive spending contributed to a cash burn of $2.5 billion during the period, with the company aiming for a full-year burn rate of $8.5 billion. OpenAI ended the half with a solid cash position of $17.5 billion in cash and securities, providing a buffer for ongoing operations.

The company's growth comes at a time of intensifying competition in the AI sector, with rivals like Google and Anthropic also ramping up investments. To fuel its expansion, OpenAI is seeking additional funding from major investors. Notably, Nvidia has committed up to $100 million, while SoftBank has pledged tens of billions earlier in the year. However, tensions with key backer Microsoft have reportedly emerged amid these fundraising efforts.