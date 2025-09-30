Forevermark launches in India with new identity, Delhi store and multi-channel push

New Delhi: Forevermark Diamond Jewellery, part of De Beers Group, is expanding in India with a new brand identity, the launch of its flagship store in New Delhi, a refreshed e-commerce platform, and its campaign: This one’s for me.

In an exclusive interaction with BestMediaInfo, Shweta Harit, Global Senior Vice-President at De Beers Group and CEO of Forevermark, detailed the brand’s marketing focus, media strategy, and expansion priorities.

“India, being as diverse as it is, we want to focus on North and West at this point. We have a 360-degree campaign for it,” Harit noted.

Backed by a significant integrated marketing push, Forevermark is building high visibility across platforms. The campaign is live across television, print, outdoor, digital, social and PR, creating what Harit described as a 360-degree campaign designed to ensure consistent presence across consumer touchpoints. Digital spends will make up 20% of the media mix, according to Harit, with flexibility depending on consumer uptake. Notably, influencers will play a central role in amplifying the brand’s refreshed identity.

“We will do print, outdoor, social, and, of course, a very big influencer strategy. Our e-commerce website is already live. So we will do a lot of digital spends, I would say at this point, 15 to 20% because jewellery is still very touch-and-feel. You would want to go and see what you're buying. There is a lower price point where people don't mind, so I will have to flex it based on how the sales go,” she said.

This emphasis is reflective of how jewellery brands are increasingly investing in peer-driven digital endorsements to reach aspirational younger buyers while retaining traditional high-net-worth audiences through print and physical activations.

The timing of the launch has been sharply aligned with consumer behaviour during India’s festive quarter. “We launched because the festive season was upon us, and we know that people are in the mindset of shopping, which is why we will try to get a few more stores done in the next few months,” Harit added.

Tier 2 expansion and e-commerce convergence

A key lever for Forevermark’s India growth will be a hybrid expansion model combining e-commerce penetration with local franchise partnerships. “So, tier 2 is definitely growing, and the tier 2 growth is actually coming from a lot of e-commerce. So, because e-commerce players can actually go deeper than you can with your own stores, I think our approach is going to be to use e-commerce to get there. We will also do local franchise partners, which will also help us get to tier 2, and we're all seeing a lot of growth in those tier 2 markets. So, it will be a key focus,” Harit noted.

This dual-pronged strategy highlights how digital-first consumers in smaller cities are increasingly comfortable buying jewellery online, while franchise formats allow physical presence in high-potential markets without heavy capital outlays.

Idea behind ‘This one’s for me’



“This One’s For Me is more than a campaign; it is the new voice of Forevermark Diamond Jewellery, inspired by women who recognise that their journey is uniquely their own and constantly evolving,” Harit said in the official announcement.



Watch here:



“Our consumer research in India reveals that today’s woman seeks validation first from herself, choosing jewellery that reflects her individuality and accompanies her through life’s many chapters. Like a natural diamond, she is rare, brilliant, and has many facets, with each facet telling part of her story. Forevermark jewellery is designed to honour that spirit: a meaningful companion that celebrates her choices, her growth, and her authenticity. With this new chapter, we invite women to choose Forevermark not only for the beauty and rarity of our diamonds, but for the deeper meaning and authenticity they bring to her life,” she added.

Alongside the campaign and flagship opening, Forevermark unveiled contemporary collections that bring together international design sensibilities with local relevance for Indian consumers. The brand reinforced its promise that “every Forevermark diamond carries a unique inscription that promises it is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced, making each piece timeless in design and deeply personal in meaning.”

For De Beers Group, with its 135-year heritage, this marks a strategic pivot toward tapping India’s evolving appetite for both high jewellery and everyday wear.