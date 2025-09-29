Horizon Media Holdings and Havas form Horizon Global, a $20-bn JV agency network

New Delhi: Horizon Media Holdings and Havas have announced the launch of ‘Horizon Global’, a joint venture that instantly positions itself among the world’s top media investors with combined global billings of $20 billion.

Headquartered in New York and spanning operations across 100+ countries, Horizon Global is being positioned as a new alternative to traditional media agency networks at a time when clients face increasingly limited choices.

The new entity will focus primarily on US-centric global client opportunities, while outside of those opportunities, Horizon Media and Havas Media Network will continue to operate independently, servicing their respective client portfolios, building their brand profiles, and pursuing new business.

At the heart of Horizon Global’s offering will be BluConverged, a newly integrated, AI-native platform that combines Horizon’s Blu with Havas’ Converged.AI.

The platform is designed to unlock deeper insights, deliver faster outcomes, and provide transparency to global clients.

With this move, Horizon Media Holdings and Havas call Horizon Global the “first AI-era agency network” that integrates technology, creativity, and transparency to deliver scale and client-focused innovation.

“Built exclusively for the needs of the modern global marketer, Horizon Global is rewriting the agency network playbook,” said Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and founder of Horizon Media Holdings. “With an open ecosystem approach, Horizon Global fosters cooperation, prioritises transparency and places power back in the client’s hands. As the first agency network built in the AI era, we’re leading with future-forward ways of working, collaborating and delivering outcomes for clients, and we’re doing it responsibly at a global scale. This is an exciting new chapter for Havas and Horizon.”

Yannick Bolloré, CEO and Chairman of Havas, added, “This partnership marks a significant moment for our agencies. I’ve known Bill for years, and I’m incredibly proud Horizon has turned to Havas as its global partner. In a shifting industry, we look forward to a very exciting partnership, combining our complementary strengths.”

Alongside the joint venture announcement, Horizon Global also revealed its executive leadership team.

Bob Lord has been appointed interim CEO of Horizon Global, effective immediately. He will continue to serve as President of Horizon Media Holdings while leading Horizon Global’s growth strategy and client experience worldwide.

With more than three decades of experience at the intersection of media, technology, and business transformation, Lord will oversee the network’s global rollout.

Renata Spackova has been named Global Chief Operating Officer, based in Paris. She will lead the strategic deployment of Horizon Global across more than 100 markets.

Lord and Spackova will work in close collaboration with Horizon Global’s Board of Directors, which includes Koenigsberg, Bolloré, Peter Mears, Global CEO of Havas Media Network, and other senior leaders from both Horizon and Havas.

“Horizon Global enters the market at a dynamic moment with a global offering that truly puts clients first,” said Bob Lord. “We intentionally designed Horizon Global to usher in a new chapter of connected intelligence, innovation, and client value. Through the BluConverged Platform, and together with our teams and partners, we can now meet the growing demands for performance-based media models and drive enduring growth for the incredible brands we are privileged to represent.”