Ashish Lingamneni joins Verlinvest as Operating Partner

New Delhi: Verlinvest, the international consumer investment firm with over €2 billion in assets under management, has announced the appointment of Ashish Lingamneni as Operating Partner to strengthen its leadership team in India.

The appointment is in line with Verlinvest’s strategic plan to double its annual investment volume in the Indian market.

Lingamneni brings to Verlinvest over 15 years of leadership experience across consumer platforms, marketing, product, and customer growth.

He was previously associated with Swiggy as a Vice-President, where he led large teams across media, social, creative, content, new product marketing, sustainability, and corporate communications for close to six years.

Prior to this, he also served as Associate Director of Marketing at Ola, driving brand and consumer marketing initiatives for the mobility platform.

Earlier in his career, Lingamneni held leadership roles in marketing and brand management at Johnson & Johnson and other leading FMCG and consulting companies.

Lingamneni will be taking over from current Operating Partner Nishad Kenkre, who will be moving on to take up a full-time role as Chief Business Officer at Heads Up for Tails, a Verlinvest portfolio company.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ashish to the Verlinvest team in India”, said Arjun Anand, Managing Director & Head of Asia at Verlinvest. “Verlinvest has built a strong track record partnering with founders who are building and scaling category-defining consumer businesses globally. As we continue to double down on the India market and ramp up our partnerships with our founders in India, Ashish’s experience and insights will be an invaluable asset to the growth of our portfolio companies.”

"I'm also very grateful to Nishad for setting up the Operating Partner division for Verlinvest in India over the last few years and developing the playbook of partnering hand-in-hand with our portfolio companies to drive real value creation. His transition into a full-time operating role at one of our own portfolio brands, after an impactful stint as Operating Partner, further bolsters our commitment to seamlessly partnering with our portfolio founders on talent and growth. We are delighted to see him pursue his passion for building in pet care and feel reassured that he will continue to remain part of the Verlinvest family,” said Anand.

Lingamneni said, “I’m excited to join Verlinvest in the new role as Operating Partner. India’s investing landscape is rapidly evolving at present and presents a wealth of exciting new opportunities to explore for emerging brands and entrepreneurs. I look forward to working closely with founders and leadership teams to tap these upcoming opportunities and build lasting brands that can thrive in the modern Indian consumer market.”