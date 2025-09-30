Jasprit Bumrah becomes JadeBlue’s brand ambassador

New Delhi: JadeBlue, the menswear and lifestyle brand, announced its association with Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador.

Both JadeBlue and Jasprit Bumrah hail from Ahmedabad. Both carry the initials “JB.” And both have grown from the city’s soil into national and global icons. For JadeBlue, what began in 1995 as a single-store menswear brand has become a name synonymous with craftsmanship and contemporary Indian style.

For Bumrah, what began on Ahmedabad’s cricket grounds has transformed into an international career defined by discipline, resilience, and world-class performance.

To mark the occasion, JadeBlue is also unveiling an exclusive tribute collection “JB x JB” inspired by Bumrah’s style and the brand’s timeless tailoring.

Jasprit Bumrah, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, “Blue has always been close to me. First with India, then with Mumbai. I am delighted to represent JadeBlue; associating with the legacy brand is about connection for me.. same city, same values, same initials. Personally speaking, fashion isn’t about pretending, it’s about being real. That’s what JadeBlue stands for, and that’s why this feels personal.”

Jitendra Chauhan, Chairman & Managing Director, said, “For us, Jasprit isn’t only a cricketer, he’s someone who represents consistency, hard work, and individuality. That’s the same spirit JadeBlue was built on.”

Bipin Chauhan, Managing Director, shared, “JB x JB is more than a partnership; it’s a coming together of two journeys that began in Ahmedabad and are now inspiring people everywhere.”