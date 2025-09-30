Google debuts new gradient “G” logo to reflect AI-driven identity across products

New Delhi: Google is adopting a brighter, gradient version of its “G” icon across all products and surfaces, expanding a design that first appeared in Search and the Gemini spark experience earlier this year.

The company says the refreshed “G” represents both the brand and the company as it “evolves in the AI era,” while staying true to the four core colours. The broader rollout will continue over the coming months.

This is Google’s first major logo change in about a decade. The gradient “G” began showing up in May on the Google app for Android and iOS and will now extend to other apps such as Gmail, Drive, Meet and Calendar. Google has also updated the Google Home logo to match the new look.

Google explains that the gradient unifies the four colours in a single, more vibrant mark to reflect momentum in AI-driven products and creativity. The new “G” is now the default company-wide icon, not just a Search treatment.

Why this matters for brands and marketers

Visual consistency: A single “G” across Google touchpoints reduces mismatches in co-branded assets, ad placements and partner materials. Creative teams should update icon libraries to avoid old-versus-new clashes.

Signal of positioning: The gradient ties Google’s identity more closely to AI. Campaigns that integrate Google products may benefit from this association with innovation and speed.

Design ripple effects: Expect more gradient-forward identities in tech. Brands that mirror platform aesthetics often see higher perceived fit in digital environments.





The expanded rollout is underway now and will continue in the coming months across major Google apps and services