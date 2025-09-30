Sobhita Dhulipala to front Charlotte Tilbury’s new foundation launch in India

New Delhi: Charlotte Tilbury has appointed actor Sobhita Dhulipala as its first beauty muse in India, expanding the luxury makeup and skincare brand’s roster of global faces.

Dhulipala will lead the launch of the brand’s new Airbrush Flawless Foundation in the market.

Founder Charlotte Tilbury MBE said Dhulipala’s “confidence, creativity and timeless glamour” made her the right choice for the role. “I knew instantly she was the perfect face for my new Airbrush Flawless Foundation in India,” Tilbury said, adding that the collaboration aims to “empower everyone… to unlock their most flawless, confident, unstoppable selves.”

In India, the range will be available exclusively on Nykaa and nykaa.com.

Dhulipala’s appointment marks the brand’s latest push to localise its global playbook with a high-visibility Indian face while anchoring a hero product launch.

The move is consistent with a broader category trend of pairing celebrity-led storytelling with performance claims and shade expansion to deepen relevance in the Indian market.