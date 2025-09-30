Ideabaaz debuts at NSE as a startup marketplace and a reality show

New Delhi: Raj Nayak, former Viacom18 COO and the architect of Colors’ rise, is back after seven years with Ideabaaz, a new IP that pairs a startup-investor marketplace with a mass-reach TV format.

Nayak, this time as an investor, will script stories of entrepreneurship and impact.

The platform debuted at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, with MD & CEO Ashish Chauhan and a line-up of industry leaders in attendance.

Framing the launch as purpose over optics, Nayak said the idea is to “launch a movement that empowers startups from every corner of India,” to “give them wings,” to “connect them with the right investors,” and “hopefully, one day, to see many of them right here, ringing this very bell.”

Calling the NSE “a meaningful venue,” he thanked Chauhan and his team “for making this possible.”

Positioned as India’s first integrated marketplace connecting startups with investors, Ideabaaz will also offer mentorship and professional services across legal, accounting, digital marketing and go-to-market support.

A quarterly tracking system will publish transparent updates to help founders build credibility. The stated focus is to open capital and capability beyond metros, with Nayak underlining the Tier-2 and Tier-3 push: “India ka apna startup manch.”

To build mainstream awareness, the platform is tied to a series on Zee TV and Zee5, hosted by Pratik Gandhi.

Nayak highlighted two access firsts: “For the first time, investors can pitch in any language,” and “the show will be dubbed and telecast on eight Zee regional channels, and streamed on Zee5 where viewers can choose their language.”

He said this reiterates a commitment to take Ideabaaz “across the diversity and geography of India,” adding, “It’s not just about investments; it’s also about empathy, compassion, encouragement, courage and hope.”

Nayak stressed that the platform is founder-led at the core: “I don’t want to steal their thunder, so I will let our young, dynamic and passionate founders, Jeet Wagh and Mudith Kumar, tell you more about it.”

He also acknowledged IDFC First Bank as startup-banking partner. “From our first meeting, they told us they will walk this journey with us,” Nayak said.

Nayak thanked Gandhi “for bringing his voice and persona to Ideabaaz and making the mission come alive.”

Addressing backers, he added, “To our investing titans… without you, this show would not be complete. Thank you for your faith, trust and indulgence.”

From the platform side, Ideabaaz blends a deal-flow marketplace, a mentor and services stack, regular performance disclosure, and a multi-language TV showcase. The initiative is supported by IIT Madras as Knowledge Partner and Turbo Start as Strategic Partner.

The roster of investors and operators includes Rishabh Mariwala (Sharrp Ventures), Anupam Bansal (Liberty Shoes), Shaili Chopra (SheThePeople & Gytree), Arjun Vaidya (V3 Ventures & Dr. Vaidya’s), Archana Jahangir (Rukam Capital), Jimmy Mistry (Della Group), Sandesh Sharda (serial investor), Simran Mohapatra and Pawan Jaggi (Turbo Start), and Priyanka Salot (The Sleep Company).

Chauhan said hosting the launch at NSE reaffirms the exchange’s role in nurturing entrepreneurship and expressed hope that startups emerging from the platform would return to ring the bell as listed companies.

Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said the network would use its linear and digital reach to take startup stories into households nationwide.

Nayak, who returns as Mentor, Investor & Chief Curator, closed with a direct appeal to the ecosystem and the media present: “Show us some love… you are not just covering this event; you are part of a movement that, we believe, will create history.”

By putting language choice, regional reach and on-platform transparency at the centre, Ideabaaz is betting that access to capital, know-how, and visibility will widen India’s pipeline of job creators and changemakers far beyond the metros.