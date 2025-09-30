PerformAce expands into Southeast Asia, appoints Vishal Raj as Business Head

New Delhi: PerformAce, a Gurugram-based martech and performance media company, is expanding into Southeast Asia and has appointed Vishal Raj as Business Head for the region.

Singapore will serve as the regional headquarters, with teams and partnerships planned in Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.

Raj brings nearly 20 years of experience across NBFC, digital advertising and media sales.

He has led APAC outreach, partnerships and revenue growth with platforms including Network18, JioSaavn, ByteDance, ShareChat, and served as Global Lead at BeLive in live commerce.

In his most recent stint at a Singapore-based SaaS firm, he worked with client and partner stakeholders across Southeast Asia to scale technology-led solutions.

“Expanding into Southeast Asia is an important step in PerformAce’s journey to becoming a truly global player,” said Saurabh Gaur, CEO, PerformAce. “The region’s vibrant markets and advancing digital ecosystem present an extraordinary opportunity, and with Vishal Raj’s proven track record leading APAC business development and digital solutions, we are assured that we will be positioned to establish a strong regional presence and deliver significant value to both clients and partners.”

Raj said, “My goal is to leverage PerformAce’s insights and technology solution to ultimately add measurable value to clients and organisations across Southeast Asia. I am focused on developing high-performance teams, developing strategic partnerships, and fostering scalable and sustainable business growth across multiple Southeast Asia markets.”