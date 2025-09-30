GST reforms and festive quarter will lift TV ad revenues: IBDF President Kevin Vaz

New Delhi: “We anticipate a significant upswing in advertising revenue. The festive season will provide an immediate boost. The government’s recent GST reforms have laid a strong foundation for sustained long-term growth, aligned with India’s economic trajectory,” said Kevin Vaz, President of the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) and CEO – Entertainment, JioStar India.

Vaz was addressing the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of IBDF in New Delhi on September 29, 2025, where industry leaders gathered to review performance and chart the future course for the sector.

Underscoring the resilience of broadcasting, Vaz called Linear Television the “bedrock of content creation and brand building in India” and backed the assertion with industry data.

Vaz highlighted compelling data to support this view: “An overwhelming 97% of India’s original content, nearly 200,000 hours in 2024, was produced for Linear TV. It engages audiences at a scale unmatched by any other medium, with roughly 46 trillion minutes of annual viewing across 190 million screens, outpacing user-generated video.”

He added, “The family co-viewing experience keeps TV at the heart of Indian homes and culture.”

Looking ahead, Vaz said television’s next chapter is one of evolution, where its reach and trust are amplified by digital capabilities. “Through IBDF, we will continue to advocate for a consistent, forward-looking regulatory regime that reaffirms television’s vital role in the nation’s media fabric.”

The AGM was also attended by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), and Prabhat, Additional Secretary, MIB, as special guests at an IBDF-hosted luncheon, enabling industry–government dialogue on sector priorities.

At the AGM, Kevin Vaz (JioStar) was re-elected President of the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF). The board also re-elected Rajat Sharma, Gaurav Banerjee and R. Mahesh Kumar as Vice-Presidents. Anil Kumar Singhvi joined as a newly elected member.