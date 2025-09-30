Pizza Hut rolls out new brand look in India, introduces “Feed Good Times” tagline

New Delhi: Pizza Hut has unveiled a refreshed global identity in India featuring a modern logo, a new visual system and the global tagline “Feed Good Times.”

The company said this marks the start of a multi-year brand update that will reach stores, packaging and customer touchpoints.

By 2026, Indian customers can expect refreshed store identities and modernised dining experiences, alongside a sharper expression of the brand’s Instigator of Joy platform.

Announcing the shift, Manish Guptaa, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India, said, “This refresh ushers in a new era for Pizza Hut in India. ‘Feed Good Times’ is not just a tagline; it’s the promise that guides everything we do in this exciting chapter of our journey.”

As the first product move under the new look, Pizza Hut is launching the Ultimate Cheese crust on all pan pizzas. The company describes it as adding extra molten, gooey cheese with a cheese crown on the crust, intended to deliver a richer and creamier bite.

To support the launch, Pizza Hut has released “Flip To The Cheese,” a campaign by Havas Creative India.

https://www.instagram.com/pizzahut_india?igsh=MXNsNGJsNTI5Mm1qZQ==

The idea is simple: start eating from the crust first to get the cheesiest first bite. Influencers teased the reveal by asking, “What else gets better when you flip it?” before unveiling the cheese crown.

The brand also flipped its entire Instagram page to match the behaviour it is pushing. The bio, display picture, grid and account name were turned upside down to underline the crust-first call to action. The company says more “flips” are planned as the campaign rolls out.

On the design side, the updated logo retains the familiar red hat but introduces softer curves, a double “Z” detail intended to add energy, and a flowing “H” linking “Pizza” and “Hut” for clearer recognition.

Rohan Pewekar, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent, said, “With this brand refresh, Pizza Hut India steps boldly into a new era. The Ultimate Cheese Crust is our first celebration of this journey, bringing richer indulgence and more fun to every slice. We’re excited for our customers to experience this new chapter.”