Ad and sponsorship rates climb 15% for Durga Puja 2025 in West Bengal

New Delhi: The Durga Puja market in West Bengal has bounced back with a sharp 10–15% expansion to Rs 46,000–50,000 crore, and the clearest signal is on pricing.
Advertising and sponsorship rates at community pujas are up by about 15%, with prime spots booked well in advance, according to agencies and organisers.
Forum for Durgotsab general secretary Kajal Sarkar said the overall sponsorship market was “very good,” noting that major clubs raised rates and most large committees followed suit, while keeping tighter control on budgets than last year.
Corporate sponsorships have returned, malls reported healthy footfalls, and spending on consumer goods has risen throughout the week. Organised retail logged double-digit sales growth over 2024.
At Acropolis Mall, jewellery sales were up about 25%, footwear 20%, apparel 22%, and food and beverage 18%, said Subhadip Basu, Corporate GM, Merlin Group.
South City Mall officials said most retailers hit targets, with growth in the 10–15% range, helped by an early weekend start.
Policy and sentiment are also pulling in the same direction. State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said Bengal’s Puja economy would “see strong growth this year.”
The government continued its grant of Rs 1.1 lakh to each of nearly 45,000 puja committees.
Power demand is set to touch 12,050 MW, up from last year’s peak of 9,912.71 MW, which officials see as a marker of higher activity.
E-commerce posted a fast start as well. Redseer estimated 23–25% year-on-year growth in the first two days of the GST-rationalised festive window, led by premium smartphones and TVs. Loyalty cohorts drove record demand. White goods and auto bookings improved on GST cuts and financing schemes.
Not all segments gained. Hawkers and small traders reported a weak season, citing a shift of spends to malls and online platforms. The National Hawkers Federation said incomes fell, blaming online competition and heavy rain in Kolkata just before the peak days.
The rebound follows a 2024 slump that pegged the Puja economy near Rs 42,000 crore, hit by inflation, muted corporate spend and protests that hurt footfall.
A 2019 British Council study had earlier estimated Puja-linked creative industries at Rs 32,377 crore, highlighting the festival’s structural heft in Bengal.