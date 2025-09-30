Bayer taps IPG as global agency partner for Consumer Health division

New Delhi: Pharmaceutical giant Bayer has selected Interpublic Group (IPG) as its exclusive global agency partner for creative, production, and media services across its Consumer Health division.

The partnership consolidates marketing efforts for brands like Aspirin, Claritin, Bepanthen, and Canesten.

Before this appointment, Bayer worked with a roster of agencies. In 2019, it hired MullenLowe of IPG to handle creative for its consumer “power brands,” while Omnicom’s BBDO continued on brands such as Aspirin and Claritin.

On the media side, WPP’s MediaCom served as Bayer’s global full-service agency.

The new agency model is set to go live on January 1, 2026, following a transition period, and will leverage IPG's ecosystem to deliver globally consistent yet locally relevant content.