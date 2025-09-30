AdGlobal360 launches martech consulting practice ‘dXfactor’

New Delhi: AdGlobal360 (AGL), the MarTech company of Hakuhodo International, announced the launch of dXfactor, its new Martech consulting practice focused on driving AI-first digital transformation for enterprises.

AGL said that dXfactor will offer a structured framework that integrates AI, data, media, and design.

To lead this initiative, AGL has appointed Varun Seth, Managing Partner, to head dXfactor. In this expanded role, he will focus on building the practice into a centre of excellence that combines strategy, consumer insight, and technology enablement.

dXfactor will provide end-to-end support across the enterprise marketing journey, from crafting go-to-market strategies and building Martech architecture to driving paid-media effectiveness.

Rakesh Yadav

Rakesh Yadav, CEO, AdGlobal360, said, “Over the past decade, AdGlobal360 has been helping brands accelerate Digital & Marketing transformation through Data & Tech Driven Decision making. With dXfactor, we are moving to the next phase — an AI-first Martech consulting practice that will help businesses design for scale, speed, and superior customer experiences. We are excited to have Varun lead this charter.”

Varun Seth

Varun Seth, Managing Partner, AdGlobal360, added, “Businesses today are at an inflexion point, where AI, data, and media intelligence are redefining how brands connect with customers. With dXfactor, our mission is to partner with organisations on this journey, guiding them through transformative strategies that deliver measurable business impact. I look forward to building this practice with AdGlobal360 and creating long-term value for our partners.”