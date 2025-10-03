Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 3, 2025

- Oct 03, 2025 18:06 IST
CCPA imposes Rs 5 lakh penalty on Drishti IAS for misleading ads
So far, the CCPA has issued 54 notices to various coaching institutes for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 18:05 IST
JioHotstar unveils fashion business reality series ‘Pitch to Get Rich’
Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), the series features a Rs 40 crore investment pool for early-stage founders. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 17:57 IST
The ANDY Awards Regionals name Raj Kamble as Asia Chair
This is the first time an Indian has been named Regional Chair; joining him are Yaa Boateng (Africa), Youri Guerassimov (Europe), Josefina Casellas (LATAM), Emma Robbins (Pacific) and Federico Fanti (SWANA). Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 16:54 IST
India’s esports industry welcomes MeitY draft rules, sees path for structured growth
Stakeholders in India’s gaming and esports sector weigh in on MeitY’s draft rules, sharing feedback ahead of the October 31 deadline, highlighting opportunities, clarity, and structured growth. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 16:37 IST
ET Now Swadesh celebrates its fourth anniversary with special programming lineup
The channel has stacked the day with segments featuring names such as Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, Swarup Mohanty of Mirae Asset Investment, Samir Arora of Helios Capital, Devina Mehra of First Global and Gautam Shah of Goldilocks Global Research. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 15:44 IST
Coca-Cola India lines up Thums Up XForce, BodyArmor Lyte for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025
Splitting the brief across an Indian flagship (Thums Up) and a performance drink (BodyArmor) gives the company coverage across fan merchandise, retail bundles and athlete content, rather than a single hero brand doing all the heavy lifting. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 15:38 IST
Sony and Accenture launch AdEdge to open TV advertising to SMBs
The Sony AdEdge CoE offers a consultative model with flexible buying options and leverages Accenture’s analytics to give SMBs precise audience targeting and post-campaign measurement. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 13:40 IST
TRAI recommends single standard, auctions in 13 cities to kick-start digital radio rollout
Released on Friday, the recommendations mark the first step towards shifting India’s FM ecosystem to digital radio. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 13:35 IST
Ashok Kumar Jha appointed Principal Advisor at TRAI HQ
The DoT has directed that Shri Jha be relieved of his current duties immediately to take up his new position at TRAI headquarters in New Delhi. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 12:31 IST
Jasprit Bumrah is the new face of Ralph Lauren’s Polo 67 in India
Ralph Lauren Fragrances said the Bumrah-fronted campaign will “reignite” the Polo franchise for a new cohort of consumers who value self-expression alongside performance. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 12:07 IST
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan sue YouTube and Google over AI deepfakes
The couple is seeking approximately Rs 4 crore in damages and a permanent injunction to halt the dissemination of such content. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 11:22 IST
Has mainstream media cracked Gen Z? Inside MO’s SLOT, the test of authenticity at scale
What authenticity at scale looks like in practice, from content choices to partnerships and KPIs? A new playbook blending creator intimacy with media scale and what it means for brands. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 10:20 IST
Reliance launches Campa Sure at Rs 15 a litre to take on Bisleri, Kinley and Aquafina
Launched in September 2025 and slated for a nationwide rollout in October, Campa Sure starts at Rs 5 for a 250 ml bottle, Rs 15 for one litre (versus Rs 20 for competitors), and Rs 25 for two litres (compared to Rs 30-35 for rivals). Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 10:16 IST
P&G to exit Pakistan operations; Gillette Pakistan moves to delist from PSX
Consumer giant will shift to a third-party distributor model as the listed razor unit starts the voluntary delisting process; employee support and brand supply to continue through transition. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 09:38 IST
Meta rolls out ‘Business AI’, a sales concierge for websites, ads and chats
The tool is pitched as a shortcut to guided shopping and lead conversion without custom coding. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 09:38 IST
Omnicom and IPG push exchange deadline to October 31, keep year-end close in sight
EU and Mexico reviews remain; the FTC has approved the $13.5 billion tie-up with conditions. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 09:37 IST
Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds launches Navarambh with Shilpa Shetty
With an ad film, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds aims to redefine bridal jewellery for today’s woman, that goes beyond lockers. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 09:17 IST
Grey global CEO Laura Maness moves on
The position will not be filled, with Grey transitioning to a co-leadership model instead. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 09:15 IST
Apollo Tyres unveils men’s cricket team jersey logo
The Apollo Tyres logo first appeared on the sleeves of women’s team jerseys during their match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 09:13 IST
Haleon splits global creative between WPP and Publicis
WPP will lead on wellness and continue overseeing oral health, including Sensodyne Toothpaste and Aquafresh. Publicis Groupe will manage the remaining portfolio, encompassing OTC brands. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 09:11 IST
Spotify expands programmatic reach with Amazon DSP and Yahoo DSP
Spotify opens audio and video inventory to Amazon DSP in nine markets and plugs Spotify Ad Exchange into Yahoo DSP, while adding Smartly workflow, ID5 addressability and split testing; Megaphone PMPs are planned for 2026. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 09:09 IST
Mastercard launches Commerce Media Network for targeted advertising
Key collaborators include Citi for scaling impact, WPP for extending reach into traditional media, American Airlines, and Microsoft, which will integrate the network into its Copilot Studio for real-time commerce experiences. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 09:08 IST
Meta will use AI chat signals to personalise feeds and ads from December 16
Meta says it will not use conversations about sensitive topics such as religion, political views or health to target ads. Read more...
- Oct 03, 2025 09:05 IST
Govt draft rules make online money gaming violations non-bailable
MIB to issue codes of practice and guidelines for classifying online social games meant for recreation, education, skill development and similar purposes. Read more...
